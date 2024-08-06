Novak Djokovic confirms participation in Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic with his Olympic gold medal. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic confirmed that he will be participating in the upcoming Shanghai Masters which is set to begin in September, confirmed the tournament organisers on Tuesday.

Djokovic, 37, recently clinched a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final and became the oldest player to win a gold in men’s singles.

The Serb will be making his return to Shanghai after five years as it was cancelled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Djokovic has won Shanghai Masters four times, the most in the tournament’s history with his last title coming in 2018, where he defeated Croatian Borna Coric in the final.

In a brief message shared on the tournament’s social media pages, Djokovic said: “Hello! I can’t wait to be back to play in the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

“You are so great China, I love you – thank you!”

Earlier, after beating Alcaraz in the final, Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf to complete the “Golden Slam” by winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal.

Talking after the match, he was asked if he has plans to retire now since he has completed tennis and graced his trophy cabinet with the one thing that was missing from his legendary career.

The Serb declared that he has no plans to retire anytime soon and wants to play in the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be played in Los Angeles, United States,

"Look, I still, I want to play in Los Angeles. I enjoy playing for my country in Olympic Games particularly and Davis Cup. It’s something that, being part of a team..."

"He’s [coach Viktor Troicki] making fun of my calendar goals, playing in Los Angeles. I don’t know if he’s laughing because he thinks it’s unrealistic or he’s like, okay, another four years with this guy."