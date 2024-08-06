Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan confirm 25 players for camp

Pakistan recently featured in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 and made it to the semi-finals. - ICC

Nine batters, eight bowlers, six all-rounders, and two wicketkeepers will be part of Pakistan women's team preparatory camp ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.



Pakistan’s top cricketers will join the camp on August 7 and will participate in various fitness sessions from 8 to 18 August.

These sessions will include medical screenings, fitness drills, and fielding exercises. From August 19 until the end of the camp, the players will engage in skills sessions, including net practice under the guidance of the national coaching staff.

Players

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan

Batters: Ayesha Zafar, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Yusra Amir Fast

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz

Spinners: Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi

Pakistan recently featured in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 and made it to the semi-finals before losing to Sri Lanka by three wickets in a close encounter.

They’re in Group A of the T20 World Cup and will face off against arch-rivals India (6 October), Australia (8 October), Sri Lanka (11 October), and New Zealand (13 October). The top two sides from the group will progress into the semi-finals.