Barcelona agree fee with RB Leipzig for Dani Olmo

Barcelona have reached a 'verbal agreement' with Leipzig over the structure of a transfer fee. - UEFA

Barcelona have finally agreed a fee with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Dani Olmo, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano said.

La Blaugrana had identified Olmo as one of their top targets for the summer window, along with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Though Barça had planned to wrap up the signing of Williams first, they have not made significant progress on that deal and so turned their attention to Olmo.

Barcelona have reached a 'verbal agreement' with Leipzig over the structure of a transfer fee, and the midfielder will now complete his long-awaited move back to Camp Nou on a six-year contract.

Barcelona will pay a guaranteed fee of €55m, while most of the additional €7m in add-ons will be 'difficult to reach'. Therefore, Barça could end up paying less than Olmo's €60m release clause, which expired in July.

Sporting director Deco made an important trip to Leipzig this week to finalise the terms of the deal, and he appears to have succeeded in his mission.

Olmo will return to Barcelona, having left the club as a 16-year-old to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb in pursuit of immediate first-team opportunities. He was then sold to Leipzig in January 2020 and cemented his place as one of Europe's finest midfielders. Remarkably, he has never played in La Liga despite accumulating 39 caps for Spain.

Though he initially started as a bench player, Olmo played a key role in Spain's success at Euro 2024, finishing as the competition's joint-top scorer and being named in the team of the tournament. He ironically came into the team in place of injured Barcelona midfielder Pedri.