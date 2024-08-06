Jose Mourinho takes brutal dig at Tottenham Hotspur

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. — Reuters

Jose Mourinho took a brutal dig at his former club Tottenham Hotspur saying he sometimes forgets about coaching the North London club.

Mourinho was appointed Tottenham’s head coach after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019 however, the Portuguese was sacked just a week before playing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final in 2021.

Tottenham ended up losing the final as they parted ways with Mourinho, who won eight out of 11 domestic finals before that. That was also the first time the Portuguese left a club without winning a silverware.

After initially thinking the qualifying rounds were a new experience for him, Mourinho recalled his time with Spurs. ''This is not the first time for me, it is the second time," he said.

"I sometimes forget about Tottenham, that I played with them in the qualifiers. This is the second time this has happened to me, but it's the first time I'm starting the season in a summer month when there is a European Championship and a World Cup."

Mourinho never stopped himself from making a dig at the North London club ever since his departure. The former Real Madrid boss bashed Tottenham and Roma, his previous club, at his first presser with the Turkish club.

"My house is in London, to have a London club to fight to be six, seventh, eighth, ninth, and to try to make a miracle and qualify for the Europa League – is that ambition?" he said.

"Everybody knows I love Italy, to have a team in Italy where you have to make a miracle to win a European competition, and you stay always between fifth, sixth and seventh, is that ambition just because I love Italy?

"To be in Portugal, to be at home, to visit my mum every day, is that ambition? Ambition is to play to win, ambition is to feel the heat, ambition is to feel the pressure of having to win every match if you want to be champion and this is the reality of Fenerbahce."