Man Utd’s Andre Onana to take ‘more risks’ next season

Andre Onana joined Manchester United last year from Inter Milan. — Reuters

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has asserted that he will take “more risks” next season as the Red Devils will begin their campaign by taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield final on Saturday.



Onana, who joined Man Utd last season from Inter Milan, is known for his ball-playing abilities but this comes with a risk as he has got himself into trouble several times. However, the goalkeeper has no intentions of changing his playing style and will continue to do it even next season.

"It's what you're going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks," Onana said.

"I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it's going to be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

"The best teams in the world take risks," Onana said. "Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four, recognise we dominate the pressing if it's a No. 9 or the No. 11.

"For me it's important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it's going to be nice this season."

Onana’s first season at Old Trafford did not go very well as he kept on making mistakes which handed the Red Devils a group-stage exit from the Champions League.

However, the goalkeeper is now expecting a more consistent season as he has settled into life at the club.

"Being a player for Manchester United, when you don't win, it's fair to receive criticism because at the end of the day, it's part of the job," he said.

"We are here for it and me coming here as the best goalkeeper in the world, it's normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me but at the same time they also give me a lot of love.

"You just have to balance that and critics sometimes are good because you have to look back at what you did that was not good, so for me I take it positively."