Iconic Hong Kong Cricket Sixes set to return this year

England celebrate after winning Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes in 2008. — Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

The Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes is set to mark its return after a wait of seven years as it is to be hosted in November from November 1 to 3, 2024.

Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK), a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will host the event, which is also sanctioned by the ICC as the tournament is set to return as the fastest format of cricket.

12 nations will compete in the tournament that will carry on for three days at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground.

“We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials. The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home,” said Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China Burji Shroff.

Some of the biggest names like Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Glenn Maxwell, Sanath Jayasuriya and others have played the tournament as its legacy goes all the way back to 1992.

Biggest cricketing nations like Pakistan, India, South Africa, Australia, England and others have played in the tournament in the past which helped it gain a massive fan following.

South Africa, the defending champions, and England have the most titles (five) while Pakistan is ranked second with four titles. Sri Lanka, India, Australia and West Indies have won one title each.