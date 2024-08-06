Darwin Tour: Pakistan Shaheens batter Bangladesh A in low-scoring encounter

Back-to-back wins for the Pakistan Shaheens in white-ball matches. — PCB

Pakistan Shaheens continued their win streak as they defeated Bangladesh A by eight wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Darwin on Tuesday.

The Shaheens struggled initially while chasing the 79-run target as they lost their openers Sahibzada Farhan (0) and Abdul Faseeh (12 off 15) but Usman Khan (39 off 45) and Tayyab Tahir (17 off 36) finished the job for the winning side.

Pakistan will now face Perth Scorchers in their next white-ball match in Darwin.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, the Shaheens dominated the Tigers as only four of their batters managed to score in double digits.

Parvez Hossain Emon (19 off 30), Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (12 off 26), Shamim Hossain (13 off 23) and Abu Haider (10 off 16) were the top scorers for the Tigers as the rest of their batting side failed.

For the Shaheens, it was an all-round bowling display. Mohammad Imran Jnr bagged three, Khurram Shehzad, Jahandad Khan, and Mubasir Khan got two wickets each while Arafat Minhas managed to get one.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad

Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Arif Yaqoob, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper/batter), Jahandad Khan, Khurram Shahzad (only available for the 50-over matches), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens white-ball matches

Aug 4 – 50-over match vs Northern Territory (NT)

Aug 6 – 50 over match vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Aug 10 – vs Perth Scorchers (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 11 – vs Melbourne Stars (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 13 – vs Tasmania (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 15 – vs Melbourne Renegades (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 16 – vs Bangladesh ‘A’ (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 17 – vs ACT Comets (Top End T20 Series)