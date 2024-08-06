Nick Hockley to quit Cricket Australia as CEO in March 2025

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. — CA

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia (CA), Nick Hockley, will step down from his post in March 2025, confirmed the Australia's cricket board on Tuesday.

Hockey worked within the Australian board in various roles, he started his journey within the board during COVID-19 after Kevin Roberts resigned.

He became a full-time member in May 2021 as he helped Australia successfully organize a Test series against India at home despite the border closure due to the pandemic.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, he advised CA's board of his decision after chair Mike Baird and other directors indicated that they did not envision him serving as CEO for 10 years.

During his tenure, Hockley played a key role in guiding CA through the challenges of the pandemic, implementing a five-year strategy, and securing significant seven-year media deals with Seven West Media, Foxtel Group and Disney Star in India

"This was a difficult decision, however following what promises to be a blockbuster summer and with our five-year strategic plan well progressed, this is the right time to pursue another challenge, while giving the Board plenty of time to find its next CEO to build on the strong foundations now in place," Hockley said.

"This is not the time for goodbyes, as I remain completely focused on the season ahead and supporting the Board on succession and a smooth transition."

This is Hockley’s final season in charge as CA CEO and he will once again see India visiting the country for a five-Test series in November.

Hockley oversaw a new player memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Australian Cricketers' Association which included a 66% uplift in pay for women professional cricketers and Australia won six ICC World Cup titles during his tenure.

His successes also include Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, retention of the women's and men's Ashes, a women's Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in 2022 and a men's Under-19s World Cup earlier this year.