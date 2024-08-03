China beat Pakistan in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship semi-final

Pakistan will now compete for third place. - Asian Volleyball Federation/ YouTube

In a nail-biting semi-final match at the Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship, Pakistan suffered a close defeat at the hands of China, with a final score of 3-2.

The match, which took place on Saturday, was marked by intense competition and high drama, showcasing the skill and determination of both teams.

China emerged victorious with set scores of 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, and 8-15. Each set was fiercely contested, with neither team willing to back down.

The first set saw China take an early lead with a narrow 23-25 victory. Pakistan bounced back in the second set, securing a 25-22 win. The back-and-forth battle continued, with China winning the third set 22-25 and Pakistan clinching the fourth set 25-23, pushing the match into a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, China's players showcased their resilience and composure, ultimately winning 15-8 and securing their place in the championship final.

Following the semi-final defeat, Pakistan will now compete for third place, aiming to finish the tournament on a high note.

On Friday, Pakistan faced their first defeat after four consecutive victories. In the Super 8 round, Japan defeated Pakistan 3-1.

The Men in Green bagged four consecutive wins before the Japan game. Pakistan finished second in Group F of the Super 8 stage.

In the group stage, Pakistan defeated each team. In the first match, the Green Shirts bagged a 3-2 win over South Korea. The scores for Pakistan's victory were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, and 13-15.

In the second game, Pakistan defeated India with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. The set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15.

In the final game, Pakistan outclassed Kuwait 3-0. The scores for Pakistan's victory were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-19.