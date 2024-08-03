Moin Khan says does not want to hold position in PCB due to Azam Khan's active career

Moin Khan pictured with Azam Khan. - Instagram/Moin Khan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan stated he does not want to take up a position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since his son Azam Khan is now playing

"It doesn't seem appropriate for me to take a position now that Azam is playing," Moin stated who held his first position in the cricket board in 2013.

Despite not taking the roles, Moin assured his continued commitment to the sport. "I am always available for Pakistan cricket," he emphasised.

Addressing rumours about potential future roles, he said, "I will talk about it after Waqar Younis’s announcement."

Moin Khan also highlighted issues within the PCB, noting that the board is currently waiting for a doctor to join before proceeding with necessary surgeries. "Surgery will only happen after a doctor joins PCB," he explained.

Commenting on the recent World Cup preparations, Moin Khan remarked, "The World Cup preparations were evident to everyone." However, he expressed disappointment with the team's performance, stating, "As a former captain and cricketer, I was also disappointed with the cricket team's performance."

"There was no visible planning in the cricket team. There is a system under which players come and go. When the system gets flawed, problems arise.

"We should support new players, but we start discussing based on one performance," he said. He also called for a respectful farewell for players, similar to practices in India. "Players in Pakistan should be given a respectful farewell like in India," he suggested.

Addressing team dynamics, Moin warned against leaking internal information. "When information leaks from within the team, it gets discussed worldwide. Conversations from the dressing room, whether from the coach or the captain, should not be leaked," he advised.

Looking ahead, Moin Khan expressed hope for India's participation in international tournaments. "India is a big team, and they should participate in the Champions Trophy. It would be unfair if India does not come to the Champions Trophy after the Asia Cup."