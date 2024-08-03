Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid wins U13 Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship

Huzaifa Shahid. - Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid has clinched the Under-13 title at the Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship with a commanding performance in the final.

Shahid faced Hong Kong's Wang Ho-kiu and emerged victorious with ease, securing the title by winning the match 11-6, 11-8, and 11-4.

In the semi-finals, Shahid demonstrated his skills by defeating Ruthiran Vidhurran - the second-seeded player from Malaysia – with scores of 11-7,11-6,11-5. Earlier, in the quarter-finals, he had triumphed over China’s Liu Yuanxi in straight games with scores of 11-3,11-5,11-5.

Earlier this year, Huzaifa Shahid had claimed the U13 event at Australian Junior Open. He also won the Borneo Junior Open in Malaysia last year. He was also the silver medalist of the Asian Junior Squash Championship U13 category played in June this year.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal reached the final of the Bega Open Squash in Australia .

Demonstrating his exceptional skill and determination, Nasir defeated Switzerland's Robin Gadola 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final match.

After clinching the first game, Nasir faced a challenge when Gadola levelled the match in the second game. However, Nasir showcased his prowess by dominating the next two games, securing a victory with scores of 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 3-11.

Nasir Iqbal has been in tremendous form this year, climbing consistently in his PSA rankings. He has won three tournaments in Australia this season.

As he gears up for the Bega Open final, he aims to add yet another feather to his cap.

The Pakistani ace has a tally of 16 titles in his PSA career and is poised to continue his winning streak.

The Bega Open, with a prize fund of $12,000, is currently underway in New South Wales.

In the final, Nasir Iqbal will face second-seed Matthew Lai from Hong Kong.