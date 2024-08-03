Jos Buttler to miss The Hundred with calf injury

Jos Buttler. - AFP

Jos Buttler has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a calf injury, having missed Manchester Originals' first three matches.

Buttler, who has received backing to continue as England's white-ball captain by managing director Rob Key, took a short break from the game after the T20 World Cup.

He is understood to have sustained the injury while preparing for The Hundred. An initial scan was inconclusive, raising hopes he would be available towards the end of the competition, but his withdrawal was confirmed on Saturday.

Key confirmed earlier this week that Buttler would continue as captain after Matthew Mott lost his job as England's white-ball coach, with Marcus Trescothick due to fill that role on an interim basis during September's series against Australia. At this stage, he appears likely to be fit in time for the first T20I on September 11.

"Gutted to be missing the Hundred this year," Buttler wrote on his Instagram story. "Best of luck to the Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit asap [as soon as possible]."

Buttler has suffered several calf injuries in recent years, including a strain two years ago which ruled him out of England's seven T20Is in Pakistan and briefly threatened his participation in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Originals were losing finalists in the last two editions of the men's Hundred but are winless this year in Buttler's absence. Phil Salt, his opening partner, has deputised as captain but has managed only 23 runs in three innings, and their batting line-up has looked noticeably short at the start of the season.

Simon Katich, the Originals' coach, had initially lined up Keaton Jennings, Lancashire's club captain, as a replacement but the move stalled amid confusion over Buttler's status, and Jennings has since signed for London Spirit. The Originals are yet to confirm a new replacement ahead of Sunday's match against Northern Superchargers.