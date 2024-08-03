Paris Olympics: Pakistan's shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir to compete tomorrow

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir takes his shot. - Author

Pakistan’s top shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is set to compete in the 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Paris Olympics tomorrow.

Bashir, who earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships, is eager to add an Olympic medal to his growing list of achievements.

Bashir is one of only two Pakistani athletes who remained in contention at the Paris Olympics after 5 of the 7 participants have concluded their journeys without even making it to the next stages of their respective events.

GM Bashir will demonstrate his precision in the 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event which will start at 12 pm (PST).

According to the Paris Olympics schedule, both qualification stages for the 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event will take place tomorrow. The first stage begins at 12:00 PM, with the second stage following at 4:00 PM.

The event will see 29 shooters divided into four relays with GM Bashir placed in the first relay. Each shooter will fire ten shots in three series during both stages. The first series is timed at 8 seconds, the second at 6 seconds, and the third at 4 seconds.

After the two qualification stages, the top six shooters will advance to the medal round, scheduled for August 5th.

Bashir made history as the first Pakistani to win a bronze medal in the Rifle/Pistol World Championships in Egypt in 2022, scoring 584 points.

A veteran Olympian, Bashir previously competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing 18th with a score of 571, and placed 10th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a score of 579.