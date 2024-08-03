MS Dhoni opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli share a moment. — AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni opened up on his relationship with Virat Kohli saying that being able to bat with the 35-year-old was a lot of fun.

Dhoni is widely considered one of the greatest captains of all time as the Indian cricket team won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under his leadership.

Kohli made his professional debut in 2008 under Dhoni’s captaincy and played with him till 2019, when the wicketkeeper batter played his last international match for India.

Talking about his relationship with Kohli, Dhoni stated that the 35-year-old is one of the best players in cricket and batting with him was “a lot of fun”.

“We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He [Kohli] has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun," Dhoni said.

Dhoni then went on to make an honest admission that he and Kohli don’t meet very often but whenever they do during the Indian Premier League (IPL), they always chat.

"It is not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for some time. We talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship,” said the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Earlier, Dhoni opened up on his IPL future while adopting a wait-and-see approach.

"There is a lot of time for it," Dhoni, who turned 43 in July, said at an event in Hyderabad. "We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court.

"So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team."