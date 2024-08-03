Tim Southee expresses wish to play in Pakistan Super League

Tim Southee celebrates Babar Azam's dismissal. - ICC

Birmingham: New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee expressed his wish to play in Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

While talking to Geo News in Birmingham, the pacer relished his time in Pakistan where New Zealand played Test and ODI series in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Super League is an amazing tournament that I follow, and I would be thrilled to be a part of it in the future,” he said.

“Two years ago, I toured Pakistan with the New Zealand team, and I have many pleasant memories of that time,” he said.

He particularly appreciated the food and hospitality in Karachi, saying, "During the Test series, I thoroughly enjoyed the food and hospitality in Karachi."

The 35-year-old also offered insights into the bowling conditions in Pakistan, highlighting their challenges. "The bowling conditions for fast bowlers in Pakistan are quite challenging," he remarked.

Southee is representing Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred tournament and is currently the replacement of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

“I am happy to represent Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred tournament. Like T20, the Hundred format is also not very bowler-friendly,” he concluded.

It must be noted New Zealand will be in Pakistan ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy where they will take part in ODI tri-series in Multan which also involves South Africa.