Kumar Sangakkara addresses England coaching rumours

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara. — AFP

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara addressed the rumours of coaching England cricket team after Matthew Mott stepped down as head coach of the team following a poor T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Mott was England’s head coach when they won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia by beating Pakistan in the final. However, doubts about his future were raised after the team’s below-par performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024.

England failed in their title defence in both tournaments and reports circulating the rumours of his sacking emerged which ended when he announced his departure.

Now, the names like Sangakkara, Andrew Flintoff and others are linked to the job. The wicketkeeper batter confirmed that he has not been contacted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Well, I know [my name] has been mentioned for some reason, but there has not been any approach as such," Sangakkara, a member of Sky Sports' commentary team for The Hundred, told Britain's PA news agency.

"I think the England white-ball job is an exciting prospect for anyone, but there are so many good candidates out there. I think Matthew Mott has done a really good job.”

Sangakkara has worked with Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals and his excellent relationship with the English captain

"It is great that Jos Buttler is staying in that leadership role as the side progresses because it is a nice time from what the side is –- and was –- and how it wants to progress in the future," he said.

"I think the decision making in the England camp has been spot on. I really love the leadership that Rob Key has provided...I think he has been a really smart, practical man, very commonsensical in terms of how he makes decisions and very forward-thinking in how he has set the vision for England cricket," he added.