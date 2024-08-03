Saqlain Mushtaq questions vision during captain’s appointment

Former head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Saqlain Mushtaq. — AFP

Former head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Saqlain Mushtaq questioned the vision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the captain’s appointment while addressing the ongoing debate regarding white-ball skipper Babar Azam.

Saqlain emphasised the need to appoint a captain on a long-term plan before adding that the people inside the board should be the ones making decisions and identifying players who are capable of leading the team.

"Many people are saying that he [Babar Azam] should quit captaincy and play as a regular player. But all these voices are coming from outside, from people who are watching and listening to things from the outside. These are comments from outsiders,” Mushtaq said while talking to local cricket website.

“We shouldn't listen to the voices of those outside. The people inside, who are observing the situation from within, should see what’s really going on and decide who is capable of leading the team effectively.

"If you have to appoint a captain, do you look at the short term, long term, or mid-term? What are you considering when appointing a captain? We don't seem to have a vision, we look at what's going to happen tomorrow and appoint a captain, then change the team the next day. Because the people making these decisions don't even know if they'll be around tomorrow, there's no plan for the long term," he said.

The legendary spinner then added the example of Shaheen Afridi who was appointed T20Is captain and then was removed just after one series.

"For example, Shaheen was appointed for the short term and he's already out. Now Babar has come in for the short term, there's been just one World Cup, and now he'll be changed. Someone else will come, and then there's the Champions Trophy, and after that, the T20 World Cup," he added.