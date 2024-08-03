Nasir Iqbal qualifies for final of Bega Open Squash

Nasir Iqbal plays a shot. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal reached the final of the Bega Open Squash in Australia on Saturday.

Demonstrating his exceptional skill and determination, Nasir defeated Switzerland's Robin Gadola 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final match.

After clinching the first game, Nasir faced a challenge when Gadola levelled the match in the second game. However, Nasir showcased his prowess by dominating the next two games, securing a victory with scores of 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 3-11.

Nasir Iqbal has been in tremendous form this year, climbing consistently in his PSA rankings. He has won three tournaments in Australia this season.

As he gears up for the Bega Open final, he aims to add yet another feather to his cap.

The Pakistani ace has a tally of 16 titles in his PSA career and is poised to continue his winning streak.

The Bega Open, with a prize fund of $12,000, is currently underway in New South Wales.

In the final, Nasir Iqbal will face second-seed Matthew Lai from Hong Kong.