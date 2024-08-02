Pakistan Street Football Team lose semi-final in Norway Cup 2024

A group photo of Pakistan Street Child Football Team. — Facebook/Maidaan

The Pakistan Street Child Football Team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, lost the semi-final to Norway’s Forde IL in a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup 2024 U17 category.

Pakistan conceded an early goal in the game but they came back and scored later in the second half as the match ended 1-1 after the end of 60 minutes of normal time.

The match then went to a penalty shootout where Pakistan failed to convert one of their chances from the spot. Forde IL converted the winning penalty and made their way to the final.

Muslim Hands FC performed greatly throughout the tournament as they scored 26 goals in the tournament and conceded just five.

On the other hand, the U15 Pakistani youth team, who is participating in the Norway Cup with the name, Better Future Pakistan, qualified for the final after beating Norway’s Varegg Fotball 1 by three goals.

They will now face KFUM-Kam Oslo Bla in the final of the U15 tournament tomorrow.

Earlier today, the U15 team thumped Norway’s Forde IL 1 3-0 in the quarter-final and made their way to the semi-final.

Subhan Karim scored twice while Shahbaz Ali found the back of the once as the Pakistani side qualified for the semis.