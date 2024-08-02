Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz qualifies for final in singles

Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his Olympics semi-final. — AFP

Carlos Alcaraz continued his exceptional form and defeated Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-final of men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024.



Alcaraz, 21, became the youngest player to reach the men’s singles gold medal match since tennis returned to the Olympics in Seoul in 1988.

The Spaniard has already clinched two Grand Slams — French Open and Wimbledon — this year and has secured a medal at the Olympics as well as he will now face one of Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

The Canadian stood no chance against the 21-year-old as he could only win two games in two sets.

Auger-Aliassime emerged victorious in his first three meetings with the four-time Grand Slam winner but lost his previous four encounters now.

If Alcaraz ends up winning the gold medal this year, he will join Rafael Nadal as the only man to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Olympics singles gold in the same season.

Earlier on Thursday, Djokovic expressed concerns over his knee injury that he sustained at Roland Garros and underwent surgery before playing at Wimbledon.

He managed to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarters as during the match, needed on-court treatment and a painkiller after slipping on the baseline of Court Philippe Chatrier.

He recovered from 0-4 and then 2-5 down in the second set, saving three set points in the ninth game, before racing away with the tie-break.

"I´m concerned about the state of the knee. I have to go and examine it with medical staff and then let´s see," said Djokovic after the match.

"I´m playing at 7:00pm tomorrow, which gives me slightly more time. But I´m hoping I can be ready and be optimistic. I have to be."

The 24-time Grand Slam title winner is still looking for a first Olympic gold medal, having so far managed just a bronze in Beijing in 2008.