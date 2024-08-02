Eoin Morgan counts on Brandon McCullum to become England’s new white-ball coach

Brandom McCullum (L) shares a moment with Eoin Morgan. — Reuters

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan is backing Brandom McCullum to become the new white-ball coach of the England cricket team after Matthew Mott stepped down.

England won their only ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Morgan in 2019 where they defeated New Zealand in the final. The former skipper now believes that McCullum should look into becoming England’s new white-ball coach.

“In my eyes at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum. I say that because I believe he (McCullum) is one of the best coaches in the world. You can see what he did with the England Test team,” Morgan said.

“Yes, the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months, but from Rob Key’s point of view, he needs to make the job attractive. The option is not to have someone come in and let them grow in the job. You’re talking about winning World Cups and winning Champions trophies.”

“This is not an opportunity for a young guy to come in. You want the best person on the planet to come in and help Jos Buttler and the England cricket team get better.”

McCullum became England’s Test coach and turned them into one of the best red-ball sides. He has been working closely with Ben Stokes as they have now won 17 out of 25 matches in red-ball cricket so far.

“I’m not sure McCullum has been given a lot of thought and if anything he should. Key should have that conversation because we’ve seen a dramatic turnaround in the England Test team and the foil that he’s made with Stokes.

“I’ve played under Brendon as a coach. We’ve seen what he’s done in New Zealand cricket over the years and the success that he’s had. He’s a very versatile, more than capable coach who is highly, highly regarded, who ultimately has made the England Test team a better side, which is what you want from your head coach,” added Morgan.