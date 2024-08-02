Paris Olympics: Pakistan’s Faiqa Riaz fails to qualify for next round

Pakistan's sprinter Faiqa Riaz could not qualify for the next round. — Author

Pakistan’s Faiqa Riaz failed to qualify in the next round in Athletics after she couldn’t finish in the top three in the women’s 100-meter race in Heat 2 of the preliminary round at Paris Olympics 2024.

The top three athletes from each of the four heats were to qualify for the first round. Additionally, the five athletes with the next best timings were also to secure a place in the first round.

Faiqa finished with a timing of 12.49 seconds in the 100-meter race and finished sixth, which was not enough to secure qualification in the next round.

Previously, Pakistan’s two swimmers - Ahmed Durrani, Jehanara Nabi and shooter Gulfam Joseph were eliminated from the Olympics. Kishmala also did not succeed in the women’s and mixed team’s 10-meter air pistol events.



Pakistan’s third shooter, GM Bashir, will compete on August 4, while the event of the country's true medal hopeful, Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem, will start on August 6th.