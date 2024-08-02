Jayasuriya takes responsibility after Sri Lanka lose India T20I series

Sri Lanka’s head coach Sanath Jayasuriya talks in a presser. — AFP

Sri Lanka’s head coach Sanath Jayasuriya took responsibility after the Islanders lost the three-T20I series against India which was played in July.

Jayasuriya was recently appointed as Sri Lanka’s interim coach after Chris Silverwood stepped down following a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

The legendary opener admitted that Sri Lanka fans are right to feel angry and disappointed with the team’s performance but he asked the fans to come and support them in the ODI series.

"I see the players putting in an enormous amount of effort. I appeal to the fans to come to the ground and support the team during the ODIs," he urged.

Jayasuriya admitted that Sri Lanka had a good start in recent matches and showed positive signs but he argued that winning the matches is what matters.

"We have created a system where top-order batters could bat for two or three-hours during training," he said. "Kamindu Mendis batted for more than 600 balls during our training. Kusal Perera batted for over 700 balls and that's quite a number of overs. I don't see lack of commitment, but they have got to tackle pressure better. Their cricket awareness also needs sharpening.

“If you see, in the last three games, we started well. That's what you're looking for - for the top three-four to bat well, which we did. That is a positive sign. Also in the second game, the rain-affected game, we started well and we could have had some more runs on the board.

“The third game also, it was a very good start for us, and we bowled well. Apart from the first game, we fielded really well, we fielded well... But still there is no excuse for us to say anything, and for us to win is the ultimate thing.

"It's disappointing as a coach, but we have to take the criticism as well, as a coach, as a support staff, as a team. We are taking the responsibility, you can't go away from that. As long as they realise that, and make sure that, we'll have to keep giving them the confidence and support I had to go through this (phase) in my time as a cricketer, every cricketer has to go through this. When criticism comes, you have to take it."