MS Dhoni opens up about his IPL future

MS Dhoni coming out to bat. - BCCI

MS Dhoni has adopted a wait-and-see approach before deciding on his IPL future.

As the IPL prepares for the auction and retention plans for the 2025 season, Dhoni wants to observe any changes in rules, particularly concerning player retention, before deciding whether to play another season.

"There is a lot of time for it," Dhoni, who turned 43 in July, said at an event in Hyderabad. "We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court.

"So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team."

The BCCI met with franchise owners and officials on Wednesday evening in Mumbai to discuss a range of rules. On the agenda were the Impact Player rule, the number of players to be retained, and the occurrence and frequency of the mega auction (one is scheduled before the next season), among other topics.

Questions about Dhoni's future in the IPL have arisen at the end or seasons for the past few years. One aspect of these questions—concerning the succession plan at Chennai Super Kings (CSK)—was addressed earlier this year when he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad just days before the season began.

CSK narrowly missed out on a playoff berth under Gaikwad, finishing fifth on the table with 14 points—equal to RCB in fourth place but trailing on net run rate.

Last season, Dhoni played the role of a six-hitting specialist in the death overs. He mostly came in during the final moments of the CSK innings, hitting 13 sixes and 14 fours from the 73 balls he faced throughout the season, which averages roughly three balls per boundary. His strike rate was an impressive 220.54—the first time he had a strike rate above 200—and he remained unbeaten in eight of his 11 innings.