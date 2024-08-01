Boxer who failed gender test breaks nose of opponent during Paris Olympics fight

Algeria's Imane Khelif (left) and Angela Carini of Italy after their boxing bout. - AFP

Italian boxer Angela Carini was in tears after she withdrew from her bout against Algerian Imane Khelif just 46 seconds into the fight, which caused significant controversy at the Olympics.



Khelif is one of only two boxers allowed to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the women’s world championships last year due to failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests.

In highly charged scenes at the North Paris Arena, Carini later disclosed that she had withdrawn after her nose was broken. A first punch knocked off her chinstrap, and a second landed on her chin, leaving her with a bloodied mark on her shorts.

“I am heartbroken,” said Carini. “I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

The 25-year-old, from Naples, added: “I got into the ring to fight. I didn’t give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m going out with my head held high.

“After the second punch, after years of experience, I felt a strong pain in the nose. I said enough, because I didn’t want. I couldn’t finish the fight after the punch to the nose. So it was better to put an end to it.

“I am in pieces because I am a fighter, they taught me to be a warrior. I have always tried to behave with honour, I have always represented my country with loyalty. This time I didn’t manage to because I couldn’t fight any more. Regardless of the person I had in front, of me, which doesn’t interest me, regardless of all the row, I just wanted to win. I wanted to face the person that I had in front of me and to fight.”

Asked if it would have been better to pull out beforehand, Carini said: “I am not one that gives in easily. No, even if they had said that we wouldn’t fight, I would never have accepted it. I have a warriors mentality. This time I didn’t manage. I felt too much pain on my nose. I said enough.

“It’s not a defeat for me, for me if you go in the ring you have already won, regardless of everything else. I’m not here to judge. It’s not up to be to say if it’s fair or not fair. I just did my job. I managed to leave with my head held high. I’m a mature woman, when I feel I cannot continue, its not giving in, its having the dignity to say enough. I was convinced I would win, I was concentrated, serene. But these punches to the nose hurt, I said enough.”

Khelif stopped briefly to speak to the BBC: “I am here for gold,” the Algerian said. “I will fight anybody, I will fight them all.”

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, weighed in, saying: “I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions. And not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms.