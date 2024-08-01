PCB responds to Bangladesh's security consultant request for Test tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board building in Lahore. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) security consultant request for a tour of Pakistan later this month.

The BCB official stated that they have requested a security consultant from the government for the tour of Pakistan. The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 17. The first Test match of the two-match series will be played from August 21.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus said that providing security is Pakistan's responsibility and we have been assured of state-level security

"During the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh team was provided state-level security," he said. "Several international teams have toured Pakistan and were satisfied with the security.

We are also concerned about security, but we have been given a lot of assurances. We have requested a security consultant from the government to ensure constant communication with the consultant.

Meanwhile, PCB spokesperson on BCB's request said: “Security managers or consultants are now considered part of the player support personnel just like a media manager or a team doctor. Even at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and other bilateral series, teams have travelled with security managers.

“If the BCB wants to include a security consultant as part of their team management for the upcoming Test tour, then it is their prerogative. But as of now, the BCB have not expressed any security concerns with the PCB.

“In fact, and as part of international norms, the PCB shared the security plan along with the MoU with the BCB last month and received no queries or additional requests," he added.

It must be noted Bangladesh A cricket team is arriving in Islamabad on August 7.

According to sources, they will not have a security consultant or security manager with them.

It must be noted Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will face off in two four-dayers from 10-13 August and 17-20 August in Pakistan (Venues TBC). The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on 23, 25, and 27 August.

Schedule of upcoming development/pathways events:

BANGLADESH ‘A’ IN PAKISTAN

10-13 Aug – 1st four-day match

17-20 Aug – 2nd four-day match

23 Aug – 1st 50-over match

25 Aug – 2nd 50-over match

27 Aug – 3rd 50-over match