Pakistan continue winning streak in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan team in a huddle. - Author

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their first Super 8 match of the Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship to win their fourth consecutive match.

The scores were 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, and 23-25. With this victory over Taipei, Pakistan have paved the way to reach the semi-finals. They will play their second Super 8 match against Japan tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan had defeated each team in Group D. In the first match, the Green Shirts bagged a 3-2 win over South Korea. The scores for Pakistan's victory were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, and 13-15.

In the second game, Pakistan defeated India with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. The set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15.

In the final game, Pakistan outclassed Kuwait 3-0. The scores for Pakistan's victory were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-19.

The Pakistan team for the event includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Issam, Muhammad Hassan, Gibran Ajmal, Junaid Muttahed, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nasir, and Khizr Hayat.