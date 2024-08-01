American-Pakistani mountaineer aims to conquer new summit after climbing 12th Highest Peak

Aamir Butt speaking to Geo News. - Author

LAHORE: Aamir Butt, the first American-Pakistani mountaineer to summit the 12th highest peak, is determined to conquer another peak.

Aamir recently summitted Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest peak at 8,051 meters.

Speaking to Geo News before his departure to the USA from Lahore after summiting Broad Peak, Aamir Butt said, “I have been living in the USA for 32 years and have been mountaineering in North America for two decades, but those peaks are not as high. Then, for my passion, I came to Nepal, and the thought came to my mind that I should climb the five highest peaks in Pakistan. With that determination, I came to Pakistan and summited Broad Peak, and in this endeavour, Broad Peak Boy Shehroze Kashif helped me.”

The 58-year-old Aamir said that as you age, it's often advised not to participate in such adventures because stamina decreases.

However, after climbing Broad Peak at this age, his confidence has increased further. "Now, I plan to summit another peak over 8,000 meters. Although Broad Peak is not considered an extremely difficult mountain, believe me, when you climb it, you face significant challenges."

Aamir Butt shared that he has always participated in various events. He has taken part in four out of the six major marathons in Europe and America multiple times.

Overall, he has represented Pakistan in 33 marathons. Additionally, he has competed in Ironman events, which involve swimming, cycling, and running.