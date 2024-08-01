Pakistan youth teams continue to shine in Norway Cup 2024

A group photo of Pakistan Street Child Football Team. - Author

KARACHI: Pakistan Street Child Football Team secured a place in the Under-17 quarter-finals of the Norway Cup 2024.

In the knockout clash, the Pakistan Street Child team defeated Norway's Strandheim Club with a score of 3-1 in pre-quarter finals game.

The side won the match against the Norwegian team scoring a goal in the last second.

Celebrations erupted among the Pakistani community in Norway following the victory.

Obaidullah, Muhammad Kashif, and Muhammad Essa of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team each scored a goal.

The youth team will play their quarter-final match against a German club tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistani players showcased exceptional skill and determination, winning the Round of 32 match and securing a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

The team remained undefeated during the group stage and carried this momentum into the playoffs. They delivered a stellar performance by defeating Norway's Charlottenlund Club with a commanding 5-0 victory.

The Pakistani team scored one goal in the first half and added four more in the second half. Kashif led the charge with two goals, while Obaidullah, Owais, and Muhammad Essa each contributed a goal.

Following this victory, the Pakistani community in Norway celebrated the team's success. The Pakistan Street Child Football Team is set to play the pre-quarterfinal match tonight.

Similarly, in the Under-15 category, Future Pakistan's team has also made its mark by securing a place in the quarter-finals. They achieved this by defeating the Gjoa Youth Soccer New York with a score of two to one.