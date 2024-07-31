Waqar Younis assumes role as Adviser for Cricket Affairs to PCB chairman

Waqar Younis has previously coaches Pakistan team. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricket captain Waqar Younis has assumed his role as Adviser for Cricket Affairs to the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, Geo News reported citing sources.

Naqvi has entrusted Younis with overseeing cricket matters, with his first assignment being the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Younis will be collaborating with selectors and coaches to prepare for the Test series. The series is set to begin on August 21, with team announcements and camp decisions to be made prior.

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 17. This appointment marks a significant step in enhancing Pakistan's cricket operations and strategic planning under Younis's experienced guidance.

Remember, Naqvi will keep his focus on administrative matters of the cricket board.

Naqvi, who also works as Interior Minister, handed over cricket affairs to Younis as he believes that a cricketer should be responsible for the matters related to the game.

Naqvi’s primary focus will be to look after the administrative affairs of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host between February and March next year.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the Chairman of the board possesses the power to delegate his power to someone and that is how Younis will be given the power to make all the decisions related to the team.

Naqvi’s vision is to involve senior cricketers in important aspects of cricket.

Earlier this month, Naqvi met with more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

Naqvi assured the implementation of the suggestions in the meeting and said that five or six things that cricketers in the meeting mentioned will be implemented.