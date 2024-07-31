Norway Cup 2024: Better Future Pakistan qualifies for pre-quarter finals

A group photo of Better Future Pakistan team. - Author

Pakistani youth footballers have made a significant impact at the Norway Cup, showcasing their skills in the Under-15 category. The team "Better Future Pakistan" has advanced to the pre-quarter-finals of the tournament.

In their Round of 32 match, Better Future Pakistan delivered a commanding performance, defeating Norway's team Estrin with a decisive 5-0 victory. The goals for Pakistan were scored by Naveed, Shahbaz, Subhan, Ibrahim, and Ihsan, highlighting a well-rounded and effective attack.

Better Future Pakistan is set to face the American team Jovia in the Round of 16, promising an exciting and competitive encounter.

Earlier, Pakistan's Muslim Hands Street Child team has also made strides in the tournament. The team, competing in the Under-17 category, has already reached the knockout rounds.

They defeated Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund 3-1 in their third match of the tournament.

Despite conceding an early goal, the Pakistani team did not back off and continued to press their opponents in their box and eventually scored three goals to clinch the win.

The first half ended 1-1 and Pakistan continued their impressive and attacking display which helped them find the back of the net two more times before the final whistle.

With three wins in three matches, a strong start from Pakistan Street Child team has set the tone for their upcoming matches as after finishing as the runner-ups in the last edition, they are eager to lift the title this time.

In their first two matches of the tournament, Pakistan Street Child team defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1 and then Vardeneset BK 5-0.

Pakistan Street Child team will now face Charlottenlund SK 1 in their Playoff A match on Thursday, August 1st.