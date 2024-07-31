Jurgen Klopp addresses speculation about becoming England manager

Jurgen Klopp. - AFP

Jurgen Klopp has definitively ruled himself out of contention for the vacant England manager’s position, asserting that it would be ‘the biggest loss of face in the history of football’ if he were to succeed Gareth Southgate.

Southgate ended his eight-year tenure as England manager after guiding the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2024, where they were defeated by the eventual champions, Spain.

The 53-year-old faced significant criticism for England’s lacklustre performances throughout this summer’s tournament in Germany, but he left his role as the only manager to have led the national team to two major finals.

The FA swiftly began searching for Southgate’s successor, with England set to return to Nations League action against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on September 7.

Graham Potter – who has been out of work since being dismissed by Chelsea – has emerged as the early frontrunner to replace Southgate, with Eddie Howe and England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley also tipped as potential contenders.

Klopp was another name mentioned following his departure from Liverpool, but the 57-year-old German is currently enjoying an extended break from football and has no interest in returning to take over from Southgate.

"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country," Klopp said at the International Coaches’ Congress in his native Germany.

"England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I’ll make an exception for you."

Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool back in January after a trophy-laden nine-year reign on Merseyside.

The charismatic former Borussia Dortmund manager guided the Reds to nine pieces of silverware after taking charge of the club in 2015 and departed Anfield as an all-time great.

Arne Slot was later named as Klopp’s successor at Liverpool, with the Dutchman leaving Feyenoord to join the Premier League.

Klopp’s comments come after Newcastle boss Howe revealed that he had not been contacted by the FA over the prospect of taking charge.

"Absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody – and I’m fully committed to Newcastle,’ Howe said on the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Japan.

"There’s nothing to talk about. I don’t need to address the players.

"They know, I hope, by how I act and how I am on a daily basis and how committed I am to the club," he added.