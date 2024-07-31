WATCH: Virat Kohli reacts to 'Chokli' chant during training session ahead of first IND vs SL ODI

Virat Kohli. - AFP

India's veteran batter Virat Kohli faced trolls during his initial training session in Colombo ahead of a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Kohli was seen practising his shots in the dressing room with his teammates when chants of 'Chokli, Chokli' echoed in the background.

The 35-year-old quickly turned his head towards the chant, visibly displeased with the taunts.

Reacting to the troll, Kohli looked back sternly and responded, "Not here."

WATCH HERE:

'Chokli' is a derogatory term used by trolls on social media to target the batter whenever he experiences a rare failure with the bat.



Kohli is in Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI series, starting on 2nd August. Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been included in the 15-man squad for the ODI series, which marks head coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment in this format.

Kohli and Rohit will aim to work well with the new head coach as India begin their preparations for the Champions Trophy.

India are heading into the ODI series off the back of a 3-0 victory in the T20I series. The combination of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir saw success in its first assignment as India took many positives with a young team.