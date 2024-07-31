Mourinho reacts after Fenerbahce qualifies for Champions League third qualifying round

Jose Mourinho during the game. - Facebook/ Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce secured their place in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round by defeating Switzerland’s Lugano 2-1 in a tense second-leg match at Ulker Stadium.

Under the guidance of their experienced manager Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce displayed resilience and tactical prowess.

“Yesterday, I told the team this was a survival game. Today, we achieved what we aimed for,” he said acknowledging the challenges faced by his team during the match.

The Portuguese coach praised the fans, saying, “The supporters created a fantastic atmosphere.”

Fenerbahce encountered early challenges when Mahmoud scored for Lugano in the seventh minute. The early goal put the Turkish side under pressure, leading to a pivotal substitution when Fred was forced to leave the pitch due to injury in the 31st minute.

“Fred’s injury forced us to use a substitution early, which was not ideal in a match that could have gone to extra time," Mourinho recalled.

Despite these challenges, Fenerbahce managed to turn the game around in the second half. Mourinho made key tactical changes, bringing on Mert Hakan Yandas for Rade Krunic at halftime.

“We needed to change our mentality and approach in the second half,” Mourinho said. “The players who came off the bench performed very well.”

Edin Dzeko’s goal in the 59th minute levelled the score, and a late goal from Sebastian Szymanski secured the win. “Dzeko has been crucial for us,” Mourinho commented. “His experience and ability to score in key moments make a big difference.”

Looking ahead, Mourinho mentioned that he had not yet analyzed their next opponent, Lille, but anticipated a tough challenge. “We will start studying Lille tomorrow. Turkish teams often face difficulties against strong European sides, and we will need some luck with the draw,” he said.

Mourinho also addressed the team’s progress and future potential. “Step by step, we are getting better. Some players are still getting fit, and as we continue to improve, we will become even more competitive.”

Fenerbahce will face Lille in the third qualifying round, with the first leg taking place on August 6 and the return leg on August 13.