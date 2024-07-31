Babar Azam improves Test rankings as Joe Root becomes No. 1 batter

Babar Azam (L) and Joe Root (R). - AFP

England's Joe Root regained his position as the top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings following an impressive series against the West Indies.

With 291 runs across three matches, including a crucial 87 in the final Test in Birmingham, Root surpassed New Zealand's Kane Williamson, reclaiming the No.1 spot he last held a year ago.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell are now levelled at third with 768 points, while Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma hold the fifth and sixth positions respectively. England's Harry Brook has fallen four places to seventh due to a less impactful series.

In the Test bowler rankings, England captain Ben Stokes has climbed four spots to 30th, thanks to his role as an all-rounder. Teammates Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson have also seen improvements, moving to 20th and 46th respectively, reflecting their strong bowling performances.

For Test all-rounders, Stokes has advanced to sixth, and Chris Woakes has moved up to ninth. Ravindra Jadeja remains the top-ranked all-rounder with a significant lead.

In T20I batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have made notable advances, with Jaiswal moving up to fourth and Gill achieving a career-high 21st place. This has pushed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan down to fifth and sixth, respectively.

On the T20I bowler rankings, Ravi Bishnoi has re-entered the top 10 after an eight-place jump. Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj have also seen improvements, while Matheesha Pathirana of Sri Lanka has risen to 77th place.

In the T20I all-rounder rankings, Australia's Marcus Stoinis has reclaimed the No.1 position, overtaking Wanindu Hasaranga, who has dropped to joint third.