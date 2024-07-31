Pakistan U19 to play tri-series with Afghanistan, UAE

Pakistan U19 team recently played in the U19 ICC Men's World Cup. — ICC

The Pakistan U19 cricket team will play a 50-over tri-series with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates from 13 to 26 November, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The venue of the tri-series is yet to be confirmed but Pakistan will face the UAE in the first match of the series as the tournament will be played on a double-league format and the top two sides will qualify for the final.

The series will be played in preparation for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024, which is scheduled for later this year. The goal of the tri-series is to provide enough opportunity for the players to prepare themselves for the Asian event.

Before the tri-series, the PCB will organise a National U19 Cup (50-over) and Championship (three-day) in October which will provide a great platform for the players to perform and impress the selectors and try to make their way to the final squad that will play Afghanistan and the UAE in November.

PCB Director International, Usman Wahla, expressed his delight at the tri-series saying that it provides an excellent opportunity to the players just before the U19 Asia Cup.

“We are delighted that the Pakistan Men’s U19 team will be taking part in a highly competitive U19 tri-series in the UAE just before the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. This will be a great opportunity for the young players to grow and nurture their skills,” Wahla said.

“The PCB is thankful to the Emirates Cricket Board for arranging this tri-series which also shows strong bilateral ties between both the Boards and our shared commitment towards developing young players.”

U19 tri-series fixtures:

13 November — Pakistan vs UAE

15 November — Afghanistan vs Pakistan

17 November — UAE vs Afghanistan

19 November — Pakistan vs Afghanistan

21 November — Afghanistan vs UAE

23 November — UAE vs Pakistan

26 November — Final