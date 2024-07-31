Sangakkara, Flintoff among candidates to become England’s new white-ball coach

Kumar Sangakkara (L) and Andrew Flintoff are the leading candidates to become England's new white-ball coach. — AFP/File

Andrew Flintoff, Kumar Sangakkara, Marcus Trescothick and others are in line to become the new head coach of England’s white-ball teams after Matthew Mott stepped down on Tuesday.



Mott was England’s head coach when they won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia by beating Pakistan in the final. However, doubts about his future were raised after the team’s below-par performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024.

England failed in their title defence in both tournaments and reports circulating the rumours of his sacking emerged. However, it has now been confirmed that he will not be continuing his journey with the team.

With Mott gone, England is now looking for their new white-ball head coach and some big names are in consideration to work his Jos Buttler in the near future.

Andrew Flintoff is certainly the favourite to become England’s new boss as he is also currently leading the Northern Superchargers' men's side in The Hundred.

England’s managing director Rob Key also talked about Flintoff becoming their future manager in March this year.

"He will be a worthy candidate going forward," Key told the Daily Telegraph. "When that time comes and whoever is in this job, and it might be outside of my time, they would be stupid not to look at him.

"Flintoff is a leader like [Ben] Stokes. He is not going to need to learn leadership qualities."

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will take charge of the team on an interim basis and he will coach England when they play Australia in a white-ball series in September.

Working with Buttler in the upcoming will be a golden chance for Trescothick to secure the job and become a permanent manager.

Another name is Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara. The legendary wicketkeeper batter has worked with Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals and his excellent relationship with the English captain could play a significant role in his appointment as England’s white-ball coach.

Buttler has scored seven centuries (7) in IPL, only behind Virat Kohli, and all come under the watch of Sangakkara.

The other names in consideration for England’s head coach role are Michael Hussey, Jonathan Trott, and Eoin Morgan.