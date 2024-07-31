BCCI vice president reacts to news of Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup 2026

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group in the Champions Trophy 2025. — AFP

The Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla reacted to the reports of Pakistan boycotting the 2026 T20 World Cup which India will host should they refuse to travel to the neighboring country for Champions Trophy 2025.



Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Premier League players' auction, Shukla asserted that the BCCI is waiting for their government’s approval to travel to Pakistan.

He also added that Pakistan can say whatever they want regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government [to participate in the Champions Trophy]," Shukla said.

On the other hand, another senior BCCI official admitted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will react if India does not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

“Of course, we expect retaliation. If we don’t travel to Pakistan, they will threaten to boycott the Asia Cup. But PCB should understand that it’s not in BCCI’s hands. Sending a team to a foreign country requires the government of India’s permission. So far, we have had dialogues regarding Champions Trophy. But we haven’t had any positive outcomes,” a senior BCCI official said.

The PCB stands firm on its stance of hosting all of the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country despite rumours of a neutral venue or plan B. It was reported that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and play their matches on a neutral venue.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

Except India, all eight teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India does not have a strong reason not to come here.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.