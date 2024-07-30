Sri Lanka announce ODI squad to face India

Sri Lanka will play three ODIs against India. — ICC

Sri Lanka announced a 16-man squad to face India in the three-match ODI series which is set to begin on August 2 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The squad will be led by Charith Asalanka, who was also named the skipper for the T20I series which the home side lost.

Nishan Madushka made his way to the squad after making an impressive start in his red-ball career as in just eight Test matches so far, he has already scored a double hundred and has an average of 42.07.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thusara will miss the ODI series as both players sustained injuries before the series began.

This will be the first ODI assignment for India’s new head Gautam Gambhir as the former opener is preparing his team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place in Pakistan from February to March.

Sri Lanka vs India ODI series schedule

First ODI: Sri Lanka vs India, 2 August @ R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Second ODI: Sri Lanka vs India, 4 August @ R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Third ODI: Sri Lanka vs India, 7 August @ R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka squads for India series

T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

India's squads for Sri Lanka series

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Ran