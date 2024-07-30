Paris Olympics: Nadal irritated by retirement questions after Djokovic defeat in singles

Rafael Nadal waves goodbye to spectators after his defeat to Novak Djokovic in their men´s singles second round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. — AFP

Rafael Nadal was not happy with the repeated questions about his retirement following his straight-sets defeat to Novak Djokovic in men’s singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After taking the first set 6-1, Djokovic appeared poised to easily overcome Nadal in the second during their 60th encounter. However, the Spaniard rallied from a break down to level the score at 4-4.

Nonetheless, the Serbian regained his advantage in the next game before serving out the match to secure a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Talking after the match, Nadal was asked about his retirement and the Spaniard did not take the questions very well.

“You want me to retire every day guys, you ask me for that,” he said with a touch of irritation.

“I am trying to do my best. I cannot live every single day with the feeling that it’s going to be or not going to be my last match.

Nadal added that he has been suffering with injuries for two years as he also had surgery. He added that if he feels that he cannot compete anymore, he will inform the media about his decision.

“I have been suffering a lot of injuries the last two years. So, if I feel that I am not competitive enough to keep going, or physically I’m not ready to keep going, I will stop and I will let you know.

“I like what I do and of course, I’m going to miss the adrenaline of playing but I cannot complain. I have been playing in all these courts for 20 years, fighting for the most important things. I achieved much more than I dreamed of.



“I have been suffering for two years, I have had hip surgery, I have been recovering for a long time and now I am feeling better physically.

“Obviously if I feel that I am not competitive I am going to make the decision to leave, but I have played really little. It’s not easy to recover from hip surgery.

“If that’s the last match here, I’ll be in peace. I did my best and I can’t complain anymore. I try to do what I can to try to enjoy myself and to give myself the option to be competitive.

“If I no longer want to play, I will let you know and that’s it, but I will live day by day to choose what I have to do when I know it," Nadal said.