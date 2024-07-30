Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff breaks into tears during argument with umpire

Coco Gauff speaks with an official after a call goes against her while playing Donna Vekic during their women´s singles third round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. — AFP

American world No. 2 Coco Gauff broke into tears during an argument with the umpire during women's singles match against Donna Vekic at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gauff, 20, lost the first set against Vekic in a tiebreak and was broken in the second set. The American asserted that she was affected by an incorrect call, insisting that the point should be replayed but it was awarded to her opponent.

Gauff was serving at 2-3 in the second set as Vekic had a break point. One of the world No. 2’s shots was called out mid-rally but was straight away self-corrected and the American sent the ball into the net.

The point was awarded to the Croatian after which Gauff stormed to the umpire's chair.

"For me, the call didn’t affect your shot," he replied.

But Gauff answered: "He called it out before I hit it. That’s why I went up on the ball." Gauff kept on making her point after which the supervisor was called to the court to attend the matter.

Gauff then turned her attention to supervisor, Clare Wood, as she appeared to the court.

"You have to understand, he called it out before I hit it," she continued.

"What’s the rule? It’s not even a millisecond, he called it when I hit the ball. I understand if it was the same time but it was before. It’s not even a perception,” Gauff said.

"I always have to advocate for myself. It happened to me in July, it happened to me here. This isn’t fair. This isn’t fair. I feel like I’m getting cheated on constantly in this game. I constantly feel like that and then I have to argue. No, because I do and then you guys apologise after."

At this, commentator Miles Maclagan said: "I think the umpire has made the correct call. I have sympathy for both because it happened so quickly and you’re not necessarily looking for it either".