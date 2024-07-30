Man City’s Jack Grealish reveals 'hardest' moment of career

The forward is one of the most important players for Pep Guardiola

July 30, 2024
Manchester City forward Jack Grealish revealed that being left out of England’s squad for the European Championship (Euro) 2024 squad was the "most difficult thing I have had to deal with in my career".

England lost to Spain in the final of the tournament as a late strike by Mikel Oyarzabal ended their hopes of lifting the title. This was their back-to-back defeat in Euros as they also lost to Italy on penalty shootout in 2021.

A week before the tournament started, Grealish was used as a substitute during England’s warm-up match against win against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park which they won 3-0. But the forward was not named in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

"When you are on your holidays, every time you turn on the phone or the TV you just see it [the tournament], so it was hard not to see," Grealish said.

"I'll be honest, football-wise it was the most difficult thing I've ever had to deal with in terms of my own career.

"I was absolutely heartbroken. For myself now moving forward, I have to just try and use that as motivation going into this season."

Grealish joined Man City on a British record £100m from Aston Villa in August 2021, a month after he played against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

"I felt I should have been in the [England] squad," added Grealish, who was speaking on City's pre-season tour of the United States.

"I feel like I offer something different to players in the England squad. But it is what it is.”

"As I said, it was the hardest moment for me as a footballer. I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career," he said. 

