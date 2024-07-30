Australia’s Michael Clarke reveals battle with disorder

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke. — AFP

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke opened up on his battle with a disorder saying that he was extremely depressed and was not able to "move for days".



Clarke retired after guiding Australia to the 2015 ODI World Cup by beating New Zealand in the final on home soil and has been working as a commentator since then.

Speaking on the Mental as Anyone podcast, Clarke expressed that he never went for a diagnosis despite feeling sad and depressed to the point he could not move for days.

"I have never been checked; I think it is a given. It is like ADD [attention deficit disorder, it’s a given. Definitely, ask my parents; you don’t need to take me to a doctor. I’ve certainly been extremely sad, devastated, floored, can’t move for days, and can’t get out of bed. I've lost family members and a couple of my closest friends, so I think I’ve felt the deepest sadness, but I think it was sadness,” said the 43-year-old.

“I don’t know if it was depression. I’ve never gone to a doctor to be diagnosed with depression, for example, or to seek medication for depression" the former New South Wales cricketer added.

Clarke further stated that he did whatever he wanted, unlike his Australian peers Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Mark Taylor who never had any tattoos, or piercings.

“I don’t think any of those three have tattoos, have an earring, dye their hair, or, you know, play a handful of Test matches and want a Ferrari, so I went and bought one. I did what I felt. Those decisions that I made that probably people didn’t agree with were fair enough as well,” said Clarke.