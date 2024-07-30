Matthew Mott steps down as England's white-ball coach

Matthew Mott decided to step down after England's poor T20 World Cup campaign. — Reuters

Matthew Mott stepped down from his role as England’s white-ball coach with immediate effect after two years in charge of the team.

Mott was England’s head coach when they won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia by beating Pakistan in the final. However, doubts about his future were raised after the team’s below-par performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024.

England failed in their title defence in both tournaments and reports circulating the rumours of his sacking emerged. However, it has now been confirmed that he will not be continuing his journey with the team.

“I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022,” Mott said in a farewell note.

“I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories.

"Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world.”

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will take charge of the team on an interim basis and he will coach England when they play Australia in a white-ball series in September.

Trescothick is now looking forward to working alongside Jos Buttler as England will start their preparations for the Champions Trophy which Pakistan will host in 2025.

"England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available," the former England opener said.

"It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Matthew and the rest of the set-up. I'm excited about the challenge and shaping how we want to play."