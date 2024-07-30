Adil Rashid confident Harry Brook could become England’s captain

Adil Rashid (L) is backing Harry Brook to become England's captain. — ECB

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is confident that middle-order batter Harry Brook could become England’s captain in the future after he was announced as The Hundred’s franchise Northern Superchargers captain.



Brook, who previously led England’s U19 team, will lead the Superchargers in Tuesday’s fixture against Southern Brave at Headingley and was chosen as the skipper.

Rashid is confident that Brook’s captaincy will be something fresh and could continue in the near future.

“With Brooky having the captaincy, it is something fresh and hopefully looking forward into the future it is something I personally believe he can take [forward],” Rashid said.

"He will bring that calmness, that clarity, obviously he will bring those world-class skills as a player. It is an exciting time for him to lead the Superchargers, the first time he is doing it, but he has all the backing of everyone here.

"Potentially [it could lead to the England captaincy]. Everyone starts somewhere.”

Rashid further stated that Brook would surely be a “calm” captain and would look at things in a positive manner.

"Some captains started at 22 or 23, got into that role and become captain of more squads and teams as they got better, with more experience and they gained more confidence. When that happens, naturally they go on further and represent England [as captain],” the leg-spinner added.

"This is definitely a starter for him to captain here at the Superchargers and it is just about getting that experience. I am sure he will be a captain that is calm, but is positive and looks at things in a positive manner.”