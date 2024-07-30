Mohsin Naqvi set to become new ACC President

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the new president of the Asian Cricket Council, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



Currently, the president of the ACC is Jay Shah who is also the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shah was given a one-year extension in his term as ACC chief in January 2024.

As the president of the ACC is appointed on a rotation-based policy among member countries, Naqvi will replace Shah in January 2025 and his term will continue for two years.

Naqvi is already working as the chairman of PCB, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. He will oversee three important roles once he is officially appointed as the ACC President.

The official announcement confirming Naqvi's presidency is expected to be made in the next ACC meeting, scheduled for October-November.

Earlier today, Geo News reported that Naqvi has decided to share his duties with the former head coach of the team Waqar Younis as he will keep his focus on administrative matters.

The PCB chief will hand over cricket affairs to Younis as he believes that a cricketer should be responsible for the matters related to the game.

The decisions related to international, domestic cricket, the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the players will be watched over by Younis.

Naqvi’s primary focus will be to look after the administrative affairs of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host between February and March next year.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the Chairman of the board possesses the power to delegate his power to someone and that is how Younis will be given the power to make all the decisions related to the team.

Naqvi’s vision is to involve senior cricketers in important aspects of cricket.