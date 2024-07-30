Waqar Younis to be given decision-making authority in PCB

Waqar Younis has previously served as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. — PCB

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has decided to share his duties with the former head coach of the team Waqar Younis as he will keep his focus on administrative matters, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



Naqvi, who also works as Interior Minister, will hand over cricket affairs to Younis as he believes that a cricketer should be responsible for the matters related to the game.

The decisions related to international, domestic cricket, the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the players will be watched over by Younis.

Naqvi’s primary focus will be to look after the administrative affairs of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is set to host between February and March next year.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the Chairman of the board possesses the power to delegate his power to someone and that is how Younis will be given the power to make all the decisions related to the team.

Naqvi’s vision is to involve senior cricketers in important aspects of cricket.

Earlier this month, Naqvi met with more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

Naqvi assured the implementation of the suggestions in the meeting and said that five or six things that cricketers in the meeting mentioned will be implemented.

On the suggestion of Yasir Hameed, former Test cricketer, the PCB chief said that cricket academies will be built in Islamabad and Peshawar. The standard of grounds will also be improved.

He said that four-day cricket would be given maximum priority, coaches would be given more education, and qualified coaches would be hired.

Mohsin Naqvi said that five domestic teams will be formed, and apart from their coaches, there will also be five mentors.