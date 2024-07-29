Babar Azam is defensive captain while Shan Masood looks to attack, says Aamer Jamal

He made his debut in international cricket in 2022 during the home T20I series against England under Babar Azam's captaincy. - AFP/ICC

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal has highlighted the key differences in the captaincy styles of Babar Azam and Shan Masood.

The 28-year-old has played under the leadership of both players. He made his debut in international cricket in 2022 during the home T20I series against England under Babar Azam's captaincy. Later, in 2023, he made his Test debut under Shan Masood's captaincy during the tour of Australia.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Jamal was asked about the captaincy methods of Babar and Masood.

Having played under the leadership of both, he made an interesting observation. He began by stating that both Babar and Masood have different mindsets and that he maintains good relations with both of them.

He further explained that Babar tends to be a bit defensive in his captaincy, while Masood prefers an aggressive approach. Jamal concluded by saying that although Babar and Masood have different methods, he has a good understanding of both of them.

"When it comes to captaincy, both have their own different mindsets. Shan Bhai's approach is different, and Bobby Bhai's approach is different. I have very good terms with both of them," said Jamal.

"I have had good terms with Shan Bhai since the time I played first-class cricket. When I joined the Pakistan team for practice bowling, he treated me very well.

"Both have different mindsets. I believe Bobby Bhai is a bit defensive. He thinks about securing the the team first. Shani Bhai is a bit aggressive as he belives if somebody throws punch, you should too.

"As captains, both of them understand you and ask about your needs and what you require," he added.

Jamal has featured in three Tests where he scored 143 runs and picked up 18 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.