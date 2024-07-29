'I always fight for my country': says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said he never thinks about captaincy and always fights for his country.



Shaheen was in the news for some days due to his altercation with Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan’s tour to England just before the T20 World Cup 2024.

A day after reports from Lahore suggested that coaches and management had complained to the chairman PCB over Shaheen’s attitude during the recent tour, it emerged that Afridi, in fact, had exchanged heated words with Yousuf, but had later said sorry to him.

“All team members are my friends. I was raised well and I always fight for my country,” he said.

“I never think about captaincy. My prime focus is to represent my country and would never bring negativity into the team,” he added.

Soon after reports of his alleged misconduct with Yousuf emerged, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would take disciplinary action against Shaheen Afridi, meaning he would not be considered for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

When asked for his opinion on the reports, Shaheen stated that he was unaware of such rumours.

“I don’t know if I’m being dropped from the Test series [against Bangladesh]. My role is to play cricket and I would do that with dignity,” he added.