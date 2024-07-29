Shahid Afridi expresses displeasure over India's indecision on playing Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani cricketer and captain - PCB

Former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Monday expressed displeasure over the Indian team's indecision to play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, saying if the Men in Blue do not want to come to Pakistan, then they shouldn't.

"We have visited several Indian cities even in difficult situations and despite the threats," said the ex-skipper while speaking to media persons in Karachi.

The PCB stands firm on its stance of hosting all of the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country despite rumours of a neutral venue or plan B. It was reported that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and play their matches on a neutral venue.



Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight matches and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

Except India, all eight teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India does not have a strong reason not to come here.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

The PCB has also allocated Rs12.80 billion for the upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi's International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

If India decides not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will not go to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup which the Blues will co-host with Sri Lanka, sources told Geo News last week.